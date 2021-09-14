SafeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,426.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.20 million and $6,426.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,479.23 or 0.99888593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.00934940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00429145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00302382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00071254 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

