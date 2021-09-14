SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 62.3% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 62.3% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $161,578.34 and $342.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00020236 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,446,047 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

