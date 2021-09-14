SafeMoon Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $15.36 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,450.09 or 0.99767980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.46 or 0.07204879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00936137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.