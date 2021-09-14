Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $244.42 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $259.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.