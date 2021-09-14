salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $275.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $275.00 price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

CRM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.47. The stock had a trading volume of 119,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.92. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,356 shares of company stock valued at $189,188,797. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

