Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.15

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 35710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAXPY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

