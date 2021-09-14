Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in August

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

