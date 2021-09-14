Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Sanderson Farms worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $186.15 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.73 and a 1 year high of $197.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average is $174.18.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

