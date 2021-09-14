Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.16.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.31. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$12.72.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

