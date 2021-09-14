Savix Market Capitalization Tops $260,384.93 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Savix has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $260,384.93 and approximately $77,456.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00008462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.43 or 0.00821343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.