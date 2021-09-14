Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Cut by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753,700 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 1.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $56,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 79.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 133,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,096. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

