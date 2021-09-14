Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Schlumberger worth $53,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 151,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

