Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.05

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHNWF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

