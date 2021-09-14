Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Robert Lorne Abel Sells 15,602 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Abel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,157,044.32.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 696,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

