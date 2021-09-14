Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lowered by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 18.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $72,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,399. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

