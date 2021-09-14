Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SWM stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

