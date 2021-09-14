Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $488,000.

SCOA remained flat at $$9.77 on Tuesday. 918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,724. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

