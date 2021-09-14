Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $257,245.59 and $2,670.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00175180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.23 or 0.99988369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.89 or 0.07139479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00863543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

