Scotiabank Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.45.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$65.29. 51,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,892. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.58. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.17.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.