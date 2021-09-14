Scotiabank Reiterates Hold Rating for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Roots (TSE:ROOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.13. 19,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

