Scotiabank Reiterates Hold Rating for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Roots (TSE:ROOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.13. 19,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.