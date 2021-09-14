ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Hits $2.18 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $8,313.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00077577 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00174643 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,475,986 coins and its circulating supply is 37,792,375 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

