Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $13,911.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00142523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00842765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.