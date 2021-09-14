Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,838 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 31.2% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $59,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $10.73 on Tuesday, reaching $333.79. 83,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,348. Sea Limited has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day moving average of $266.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

