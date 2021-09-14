Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $204,118.20 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,365. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

