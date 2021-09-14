Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 162.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 45.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

