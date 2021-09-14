Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.