Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $1.92 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Secret has a market capitalization of $133.65 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.79 or 0.00436636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.02 or 0.01113944 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 149% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

