Secret (SCRT) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $142.05 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00004433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.84 or 0.00434686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002386 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.27 or 0.01118659 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 255.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

