Secure Pad Trading Down 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Secure Pad has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $18,774.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. One Secure Pad coin can currently be bought for $6.41 or 0.00013689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,427 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

