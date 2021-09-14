Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 147.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of SBRA opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -181.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

