Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of IRT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

