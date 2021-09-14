Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

