Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.44

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 224213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

About Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

