Seedify.fund Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.67 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00006627 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $46.67 million and $6.44 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.89 or 0.99769651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.52 or 0.07204904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.56 or 0.00890938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,134,259 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

