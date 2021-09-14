SEEN (SEEN) Trading 23.2% Lower This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $59,751.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for $3.57 or 0.00007652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00812847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043548 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.