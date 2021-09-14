Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,792 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,792 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.