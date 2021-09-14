Sei Investments Co. Acquires 69,284 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,284 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at $2,936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

