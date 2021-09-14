Sei Investments Co. Acquires 69,284 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,284 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at $2,936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
PHG opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23.
PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Koninklijke Philips Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
