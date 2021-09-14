Sei Investments Co. Acquires 9,386 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Axonics worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

