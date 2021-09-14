Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

