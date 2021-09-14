Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.
In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
