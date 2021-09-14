Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.80% of Caesarstone worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 13.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CSTE stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $468.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.86. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

