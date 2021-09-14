Sei Investments Co. Buys 108,413 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

