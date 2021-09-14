Sei Investments Co. Buys 28,916 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

