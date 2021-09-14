Sei Investments Co. Buys 391 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $273.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.54. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

