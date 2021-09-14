Sei Investments Co. Buys 39,343 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.78% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRGB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $367.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

