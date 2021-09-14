Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after purchasing an additional 967,875 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCT opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of -191.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

