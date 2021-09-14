Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,846 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after buying an additional 319,731 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,487 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 264,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 881.25 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

