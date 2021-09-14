Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.