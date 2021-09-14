Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,439 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,382,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 197,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.