Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,451 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Coty worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth $105,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

