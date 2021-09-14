Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.